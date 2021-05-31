Healthcare is State subject, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 23:30 IST

Centre too is playing a key role in healthcare, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said that while the Centre has been making all out efforts to ensure everybody gets vaccinated by the year-end, the States too should get involved since “health is a State subject.”

Talking to the media after visiting the Chest Hospital on Monday, the Minister urged State governments and the Opposition parties to desist from criticising the Centre, and instead join hands to combat the pandemic unitedly.

“There is malicious propaganda against the Modi government and people are being misled with false allegations about the vaccination programme. Those who criticised the indigenously made vaccines are now clamouring for them. The Centre has a clear plan to vaccinate 136 crore population with 250 crore vaccine supplies,” he said.

Supplies are going to come from ramped up production of Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik from various firms working round the clock.

Talks on

Besides, vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and others are likely to be available soon and talks are on with Pfizer to import their vaccines, he said.

“Health is the prime responsibility of the State and Centre can only substitute, yet it has been providing 50% vaccines free, ensuring adequate supply of medicines, oxygen, etc., besides giving speedy clearances. States and private hospitals are permitted to procure vaccines or medicines cleared by the regulatory authorities abroad," said Mr. Reddy. Later in a virtual press conference, the Minister said the Ministry of Surface Transport, Roads & Highways has cleared a total of 33 road projects in Telangana at a total cost of ₹18,492 crore for 1.272 km.

This includes 13 National Highway projects of 485 km estimated to cost ₹11,530 crore and other 20 road works like strengthening, geometric corrections, missing links and major bridges of 787 km estimated to cost ₹6,962 crore.

Mr. Reddy requested the government to expedite land acquisition with the Centre assuring to bear 50% of the cost and provide all the necessary plans and drawings at the earliest.

Tenders for choosing a consultant for the proposed Regional Ring Road of 340 km estimated to cost ₹17,000 crore - touching 127 villages and 15 National/State Highways, will be opened tomorrow, he said.