GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Healthcare delegation from Maldives visits city hospital

Published - August 29, 2024 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Healthcare delegation of Maldives along with Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy at KIMS Sunshine Hospital Hyderabad on Thursday.

Healthcare delegation of Maldives along with Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy at KIMS Sunshine Hospital Hyderabad on Thursday.

A delegation of healthcare officials from the Maldives visited KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday to explore opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of best practices.

The visit resulted in a partnership between KIMS Sunshine Hospitals and the Ministry of Health, Maldives, which will focus on training programmes and surgical workshops aimed at enhancing medical expertise in the Maldives.

Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy, managing director of the hospital, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality medical care to Maldivian patients and advancing the skills of Maldivian doctors through specialised training initiatives.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.