Healthcare delegation from Maldives visits city hospital

A delegation of healthcare officials from the Maldives visited KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday to explore opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of best practices.

The visit resulted in a partnership between KIMS Sunshine Hospitals and the Ministry of Health, Maldives, which will focus on training programmes and surgical workshops aimed at enhancing medical expertise in the Maldives.

Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy, managing director of the hospital, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality medical care to Maldivian patients and advancing the skills of Maldivian doctors through specialised training initiatives.