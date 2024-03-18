Health talk on HPV vaccination organised

March 18, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Women Empowerment Cell (WEC) of S.R.R. Government Arts and Science College on Monday organised a health talk on ‘HPV Vaccination’ in collaboration with Medicover Hospitals on the college premises here.

Consultant gynaecologist Pratishtha Rao delivered a speech on how to prevent cervical cancer in women. She emphasised the need for vaccination for teenage girls to prevent cervical cancer, according to a press release.

During the interactive session, she clarified the doubts of women students on prevention of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccination. principal of the college K. Ramakrishna, head of department of English J. Uma Maheswari and others were present.

