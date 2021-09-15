Health staff boycott work over pending salaries

NALGONDA

15 September 2021 21:02 IST

Health workers such as sanitation, patient care, security and other frontline staff of Nalgonda district hospital boycotted work on Wednesday demanding pending salaries from contractors.

The protest, supported by the All India Trade Union Congress with its medical contract workers’ union, underlined the need for renewal of their contract. They said they were still covered by an expired old contract, and salaries were paid irregularly.

“The same workers were lauded for their service during COVID waves, but are now struggling for regular salaries. The old tender expired at least 15 months ago,” said State AITUC secretary Palla Devender Reddy.

The protesting frontline workers said their salary was pending for revision since March and they had also not received it for the last two months.