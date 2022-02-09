Health officials call for resumption of WFO

‘Opening of IT offices will help other sectors too’

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has urged IT company managements, owners of commercial establishments and private educational institutes to resume usual activity, stating that it will help people from other professions too.

After announcing that the COVID third wave has ended in the State, the senior health official spoke about how work from home and online schooling are affecting adults and children respectively.

Stating that now is the time to ‘breathe’, he also said that the economy of families and that of the country has to be put back on track.

This is not the first time that Dr Srinivasa Rao has appealed for resumption of work from office. The public health director and other government officials had made the same appeal when the second wave was waning.