 ‘Ensuring best regulatory mechanisms critical for future of Indian Pharma sector’: Health Minister Mandaviya

February 26, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated February 27, 2023 08:16 am IST - Hyderabad

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that ensuring functioning of the resilient and people-friendly regulatory mechanisms with impeccable standards sustained over time and space is of critical importance for the growth of pharmaceutical industry.

“Such regulation is possible only when the Central and State agencies work in a spirit of cooperative federalism, build on the strengths of one another and work jointly to remove loopholes in the regulatory systems”, Dr. Mandaviya said at the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (forum for deliberations) on ‘Drugs: Quality Regulations & Enforcement’ being held at Kanha Shanti Vanam here on Sunday.

He asked all the stakeholders to steadfastly work towards making the Indian drugs regulatory system among the best in the world and which could be emulated by other countries too. Ensuring the confidence of consumers of pharmaceuticals manufactured in the country India should be the priority, he suggested.

“The Chintan Shivir is a platform for all stakeholders in the pharma and health sectors to deliberate on pathways for cohesive and synergistic approaches for building robust and resilient regulatory systems,” he said underling the focus of the deliberative forum.

Various Central and State agencies, public-private players form important components of ensuring that pharmaceuticals manufactured in the country and consumed by domestic and international consumers were of the highest quality and adhere to standard global manufacturing protocols. “This will ensure India’s fame as ‘Pharmacy of the World’ is upheld and provide pharma products of the highest quality to consumers,” the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister encouraged the participants to share their knowledge and insights from their field-level experience to enrich the discussions over the two days of collaborative brainstorming.

Union Minister of State for H&FW Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for C&F Bhagwanth Khuba, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr. V.K. Paul, Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra Sanjay Bhatia, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Union Pharma Secretary S. Aparna, Secretary Department of Health Research Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Special Secretary MoHFW S. Gopalakrishnan, CEO of FSSAI G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, Director General of Health Sciences Dr. Atul Goel, Drug Controller General of India Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drug Regulators from various States/UTs were also part of the brainstorming conclave.

Senior officers and representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, NPPA, DGHS, ICMR, NIPERs, Central Drug Laboratories are also participating in the two-day conference.