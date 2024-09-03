GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Minister conducts inspections at hospitals amid rising seasonal diseases

Published - September 03, 2024 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha with Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr. Rajkumari during an inspection on Tuesday, September 3.

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha with Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr. Rajkumari during an inspection on Tuesday, September 3. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid rising seasonal diseases in Telangana, Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha conducted surprise inspections at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and King Koti District Hospital to evaluate the quality of services and facilities being provided to patients.

During his visit to Gandhi Hospital, the minister held a review meeting in the Superintendent’s office, inquiring about the availability of beds and the range of out-patient (OP) services. He inspected all departments in the OP block, interacting with the patients to assess their well-being and the quality of care they received. Noticing that patient attendants were sitting on the floor, he instructed the hospital superintendent Dr. Rajkumari to ensure proper seating and improved amenities. The minister reassured that there was no shortage of doctors, and indicated that additional doctors were being hired on a contract basis as necessary.

At King Koti District Hospital, the minister conducted a thorough inspection of all departments, including a visit to the special ward for patients affected by seasonal diseases. He inquired about the services offered and spoke with patients to understand their experiences. He also visited the Mother and Child Health (MCH) ward to discuss facilities with attending doctors and reviewed the Aayushmaan Aarogya Mandir, run by the AYUSH Department, where he spoke with doctors and nursing staff about any challenges and the need for additional resources.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Raja Narasimha highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing public healthcare facilities. Reflecting on his personal connection to Gandhi Hospital, he stated, “I was born here. All the patients in Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital are like my brothers and sisters. It is my duty to care for them, not out of nobility, but responsibility.”

The minister was accompanied by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. N. Vani during the inspections.

