Health Minister calls for vigilance and preparedness amid monkeypox concerns

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha highlighted the importance of ongoing vigilance against monkeypox and reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

During a high-level review meeting held on Monday at the Telangana secretariat, health department officials informed the Minister that 30 cases of monkeypox had been reported in Delhi and Kerala. However, Telangana has not recorded any cases. The Minister directed officials to ensure that all government hospitals across the State are equipped with the necessary medical kits, medicines and dedicated wards for the treatment of monkeypox if it is detected. He also instructed that special wards be established at Gandhi Hospital and Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Public Health Dr. Ravinder Nayak and Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Dr. Ajaya Kumar.