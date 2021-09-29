Health is where the heart is

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 23:47 IST

Cardiac health management is all about eating healthy, exercising and keeping stress at bay, say doctors

Heart diseases are no longer restricted to the elderly. Cardiac health is a cause for concern among young Indians too, given their hectic lifestyles and high stress levels that come with it. Even the seemingly fit people are not risk-free.

On World Heart Day, which is celebrated annually on September 29 to spread awareness about the importance of keeping the heart fit, The Hindu connected with well known cardiologists in Telangana who offered simple, low-cost measures that one can adopt to prevent heart attacks. They all stressed the importance of strictly incorporating preventive and precautionary measures in their lifestyle to avoid complications that can lower the quality of life, or worse, lead to death.

Amaresh Rao Malempati, unit head at NIMS cardiothoracic surgery department, made a remarkable statement: “Genetics load the gun but our lifestyle factors pull the trigger”. Explaining it further, he said, “Loading the gun is non-modifiable. The modifiable factors are abstinence form tobacco, controlling diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure). Mental health has to be taken care of too; stress has to be reduced. Avoid any form of white food — rice, salt, sugar, refined flour and processed food. It is always better to go back to traditional Indian foods such as millets, along with including green vegetables and fresh fruits in one’s diet.”

Head of cardiology department at AIG Hospitals, Rajeev Menon advised that anybody above the age of 30 must undergo regular health check-ups to monitor blood pressure and diabetes risk. “If everything is alright, then get checked after five years. Smoking is an absolute no-no. Follow a healthy lifestyle — exercise for 30 minutes, five days a week. Walk, swim or cycle. Strength training and stretching should be included too. Yoga is a comprehensive workout,” he said.

He also echoed Dr Malempati about the need to reduce stress. “Don’t sit before the computer continuously. The idea is to include mild exercises within your work schedule,” he added.

President of Cardiology Society of India-Telangana State, K. Narsa Raju kept it simple by stating, “Look after your heart by eating healthy, saying no to tobacco and getting plenty of exercise. Digital tools, like phone apps and wearables, can help you to get motivated and stay on track.”

Daily exercise, conscious efforts to minimise saturated fats and increasing protein intake hold the key, according to assistant professor of Medicine department and assistant medical superintendent at AIIMS-Bibinagar, Vishakha Jain. “If one has hypertension, diabetes, or has weight issues, they have to be controlled meticulously. Smoking has to be avoided since it is considered a slow poison, leading to heart attacks,” she added.