‘Health expenditure issues of poor will be resolved soon: Eatala

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said that the government will take steps to resolve issues faced by the poor with regard to health expenditure.

Speaking at a day-long conference on ‘Rejuvenating Medical Minds’ organised by Brahma Kumaris in the city on Sunday, he said that health expenditure is unexpected and that people are anguished when they are unable to afford treatment.

He also admitted that despite government health services such as Aarogyasri scheme, quite a few people have been experiencing problems with medical expenses, which will soon be addressed.

The conference was organised to explore how can healthcare professionals can deliver best possible care to patients, and enable them to feel enriched and supported by their work.

Sessions on mind-body-medicine, easy meditation for busy minds and secrets of ultimate living were held as part of the conference which was attended by doctors as well as students pursuing various medical courses.

Apart from the Health Minister, Managing Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals B. Bhaskar Rao, and heads of other private hospitals participated in the event.