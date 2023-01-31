Health centre established by NGO caters to 1.06 lakh people from Shaheen Nagar slums

January 31, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A healthcare centre established in Shaheen Nagar, old city area of Hyderabad, by NGO Helping Hand Foundation in 2020 has provided comprehensive primary healthcare services to 1.06 lakh patients from highly vulnerable 20 plus urban slums in 2022. The centre was set up in collaboration with two USA-based charities, AMPI USA and SEED USA.

The cluster of slums surrounding the mosque health centre are amongst the worst in the old city. Apart from being in the low-lying areas, the hygiene and sanitation in the slum areas is poor, which leaves people residing there prone to seasonal and vector borne diseases.

Out of the 1.06 lakh patients, 56% were adults, 34% paediatric, 7% ante-natal and 3% ophthal and dental. Women and children were the major beneficiaries. A total of 2,674 patients underwent minor OT procedures like diabetic foot, wound dressings, suturing and basic primary trauma care. 4,266 patients were given free dental care services that included scaling, fillings, extractions and cavity management. 507 patients were screened under ophthal care, 151 patients underwent free cataract surgeries, 277 were provided free spectacles.

2,315 patients were screened for non-communicable diseases, 43% were found with hypertension, 27% with diabetes, 5% with both co-morbidities, 3% with coronary artery disease and 23% with thyroid-related issues. In the day care facility, more than 1,000 patients were treated with IV injectables in which 23% were cases of typhoid, 18% were diarrhoea, 4% cases of dengue, etc. Approximately 4,383 patients were referred to higher centres for tertiary care out of which 90% were successfully treated.

Mujtaba Hasan Aksari from HHF said: “We are glad to have replicated Ayushman Bharath model of wellness centre in providing free comprehensive health coverage to marginalised sections that has translated into significant cost savings and improved their other social indices.”