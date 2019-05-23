Headmaster suspended for post on KCR

Headmaster of a government school has been suspended by the School Education department for alleged violation of the MCC for posting a video clip on social media criticising CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Headmaster of Government High School near Gandhi Bhavan, Lateef Mohammed Khan, is also a well-known activist and general secretary of the Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee. He was first issued a show cause notice seeking explanation on why action should not be taken against him for posting the clip in his own voice, titled ‘KCR exposed’, to which he said that his action did not come under the purview of MCC.
However, suspension orders have been issued by the Regional Joint Director of School Education.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor