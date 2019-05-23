Headmaster suspended for post on KCR

Headmaster of a government school has been suspended by the School Education department for alleged violation of the MCC for posting a video clip on social media criticising CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Headmaster of Government High School near Gandhi Bhavan, Lateef Mohammed Khan, is also a well-known activist and general secretary of the Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee. He was first issued a show cause notice seeking explanation on why action should not be taken against him for posting the clip in his own voice, titled ‘KCR exposed’, to which he said that his action did not come under the purview of MCC.

However, suspension orders have been issued by the Regional Joint Director of School Education.