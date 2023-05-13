ADVERTISEMENT

Head, neck cancer high in Hyderabad Old City; HHF steps in with palliative care services

May 13, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The incidence of head and neck cancers is high in the Old City of Hyderabad, according to the findings of a survey conducted by Telangana-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF). The survey stated that 1 in 3 men in Old City suffers from Oral Potentially Malignant Disorder (OPMD).

Based on the survey, HHF has started palliative care services for patients suffering from end-of-life diseases, particularly for the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society who do not have adequate access to such services. The palliative care program will not only cover cancer but a wide range of end-stage diseases and conditions like kidney, heart and liver diseases, neuro disorders, chronic bedsores, diabetic foot ulcers, etc. 

Anjana Surat, the doctor heading the program, said: “Our approach to palliative care at HHF is to reach out to the most sick and vulnerable patients and create a holistic approach to tackle stigma, social isolation, physical and emotional well-being, fear and anxiety through counselling, off-course pain management and other clinical treatments.”

The first level of assessment and counselling will be done virtually through a video call by palliative care counsellors and doctors. Once the patient is assessed, the management of the disease will be planned, which will include online counselling, in-patient care and home care services. 

“On our list, we already have over 100 patients suffering from end-stage conditions. Most of them undergo futile treatment at unaffordable cost as the idea of palliative care is poorly understood,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.

