Head constable, travel agent held

A head constable from Mahabubnagar district, who was on deputation with Bureau of Immigration (BoI)at Hyderabad airport, and a travel agent from Mumbai were arrested by the Cyberabad police in connection with the recently busted international human trafficking racket.

“The head constable in question helped the passengers with forged visiting visa to clear the emigration check,” said Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy.

The travel agent, Anjaneyulu Naidu (52) from Mumbai used to get the passports stamped at Kuwait embassyin Mumbai without any clearance from Protectors of Emigrants and send them back to Hyderabad, Mr Reddy said. Both Khan and Naidu were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.