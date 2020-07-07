Head constable killed in road accident

HYDERABAD

07 July 2020 20:40 IST

A head constable travelling in the escort vehicle of Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road on Tuesday.

According to the Abdullapurmet police, the accident took place around 11 am on the Outer Ring Road while the Minister in his motorcade was moving from Hyderabad to Vijaywada. When they reached Koheda village, the rear left tire of the vehicle burst after which the driver lost control and the car overturned.

The head constable, identified as Budda Papa Rao (56), was severely injured and died while being rushed to the hospital. Three others who sustained injuries were identified as D Raju (51) and V Sitharamulu (41), both police constables. The third injured person was identified as V Jayakrishna (27). He is a home guard.

