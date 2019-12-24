Head constable assaults complainant

A head constable of Jeedimetla police station was attached to Cyberabad Commissioner’s office after he allegedly abused and assaulted a youngster who reported a brawl in the area.

Inspector P. Ramana Reddy said around 2.10 a.m. on Monday, Shiva Krishna (23), a private company employee, saw some people quarrelling at a function hall near his house and dialled 100 to inform police about it. Head constable Koteshwar Rao was assigned the task, following which he called the complainant for address and other details.

When Mr. Rao was on his way, Mr. Krishna called him and informed the issue was resolved and people left the place. However, around 2.20 a.m., he called the officer and asked him to come as people had gathered at the function hall again, the inspector said.

“Irked by the repeated phone calls from Mr. Krishna, the head constable reached the spot, abused him in filthy language and slapped him, after verifying about the jostling at the function hall,” the officer said, adding that Mr. Rao took the complainant to the police station and later dropped him back.

The offence came to light after Mr. Krishna lodged a complaint on Telangana Police’s HawkEye mobile app.

After verifying the complaint, the inspector found that the head constable was at fault and sent a report to headquarters, following which he was attached to CP office.

Boy drowns

A four-year-old boy drowned in a water pit at a vehicle servicing centre in Medchal after he accidentally fell into it while playing with a piece of thermocol on Sunday evening.

In the video footage of a surveillance camera released by the police, the boy, Chinta Anjiah, son of Chinta Kanakaraju, was seen playing with the thermocol and threw it into the pit which was dug to prevent the flow of water onto the road by the Nagappa Motors.

Medchal sub-inspector D. Appa Rao said the incident took place around 5 p.m. and by 6 p.m. The police, upon examining the CCTV footage, found that the boy fell into a pit filled with water while playing. “By 6.30 p.m., we fished out the body and sent it to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy,” Mr. Rao said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Anjiah’s parents, Kanakaraju and Lalitha, a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against servicing centre owner Nagappa.

SI found dead

A sub-inspector attached to Hyderabad Central Crime Station was found dead at his house in Patel Nagar of Amberpet here on Monday.

Police said the victim, K. Saidulu Goud (42), a 2007 batch Sub-Inspector, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan around 8 a.m. when he was alone in the house. His wife, Nirmala, who went to drop their children at school, found Saidulu hanging on returning home.

“He was addicted to alcohol and irregular to duty. While all his batchmates were promoted to the rank of inspector, Saidulu recently completed his probation period,” Additional DCP (East Zone) T. Govinda Reddy said. He added that the victim was also not keeping well and was depressed over several ‘undisclosed’ family disputes.

Saidulu, a native of Mothey mandal in Nalgonda district, was on sick leave from September 1, 2017, to November 14 this year. “Even when he was posted at CCS, his wife used to drop and pick him from the office, fearing that he might not turn up for duty,” an officer said, adding that no note was found at the scene.

The victim, along with his wife and two children, was staying in a rented house at Patel Nagar. The house was owned by a head constable rank officer.

A case was registered by the Amberpet police and the body shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 66661117 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)