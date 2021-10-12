Head constable arrested for cheating people

HYDERABAD

12 October 2021 19:35 IST

Promising his victims government jobs, he collected around ₹ 1.5 crore from them

Narsingi police on Tuesday said that they have apprehended a head constable accused of cheating people of their money to the tune of over ₹ 1.5 crore, on the pretext of providing government jobs.

The accused has been identified as Boya Shaik Shavali (42), a resident of Himagirinagar Colony, Hydershakote village. He is a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused used to approach those looking for a government job, and claimed that he is close to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was formerly posted in the Intelligence Security Wing of Andhra Pradesh, and used to show photos in which he is seen standing near chief ministers published by the media, to his victims. By means of this, he convinced his victims of his proximity to such politicians.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that they received a complaint on October 7 which stated that the accused promised the victim a job as an Assistant Manager at APGenco in exchange for ₹ 10 lakh. The amount was paid in cash as well as transfers to the bank account of his second wife identified as Rajitha, on different dates. When the victim asked him when he would get the job, the accused said gave evasive responses.

“Similarly, the accused took an amount of ₹ 8,00,000 from one of his distant relatives Karre Konda Santosh of Nizamabad district, who is the cousin of his second wife Ranjitha, to arrange a police constable job for him,” police said, adding that a case under 406 and 420 Indian Penal Code was registered for this offence at Raidurgam police station.

“With the cheated money, the accused purchased three lorries, two houses, and a plot. As the said amounts were not sufficient to purchase a flat, the accused had obtained house loan from UCO Bank, Nagole, and to obtain a loan from the bank he prepared a fake ID card that he has been working as Addl. SP, Intelligence (Security) and cheated the Bank Authorities,” police said.

Police are verifying details of other victims.