HDFC asked to pay ₹10,000 compensation to loanee

Demanding payment after termination of agreement is unfair: consumer body

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Adilabad directed HDFC Bank Ltd. to pay compensation of ₹10,000 and issue a no-dues certificate in connection with two loans which an agriculturist had taken. The Commission ruled that after termination of agreement, demanding payment amounts to deficiency in service.

The Commission comprising President Jabez Samuel and Member Ch. V. Narasimha Rao were dealing with a complaint filed by K. Prashanth Reddy (51) of Adilabad.

The complainant stated that he availed a car loan of ₹5.60 lakh in August 2012 and paid the first 60 instalments diligently. On account of his regular payments, a top-up loan of ₹2.50 lakh was given for the same car, payable in 36 EMIs. Later, on account of financial difficulties, he was unable to pay the rest. He surrendered the car which the bank then sold online to a third party. This sale consideration was adjusted against the pending loan amount. An NOC was issued to the RTO, Adilabad, about the termination of the agreement, and removal of hypothecation.

The complainant took an agricultural loan from the same bank and stated that he was paying EMIs regularly. However, in February 2019, the bank’s employees met the complainant and stated that there is an overdue amount of ₹1.50 lakh against the car loan. The complainant asked for a statement which was denied to him.

For its part, the bank stated that after being given the car for reselling, it was sold online and loan adjustments were made. Despite this, ₹1.55 lakh were due. The bank denied that the loan amount was paid in full, and that the loan account was not closed. It stated that a demand notice of ₹1.55 lakh was issued and that since the amount is due, a no-objection certificate could not be issued.

After taking the evidence placed on record and arguments into consideration, the Commission stated, “When the Opposite party’s bank issued termination of agreement between them and complainant, again they cannot demand the complainant for payment of any money pertaining to such terminated agreement. The act of the Opposite party i.e. issuance of legal notice to the complainant regarding the payment of terminated agreement comes under deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.”

Apart from compensation, costs of ₹2,000 were also imposed.