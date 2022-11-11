HCCB, Heartfulness to collaborate for tree planting

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 04:51 IST

FMCG company Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Thursday announced a partnership with Forests by Heartfulness to advance its 25-lakh tree plantation drive.

The partnership was announced at the World Headquarters of Heartfulness in Kanha village here. HCCB said the tree plantation initiative will be spread across several States and help create a carbon sink of approximately 1,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions in the next 3-5 years.

Earlier this year, the first tranche of the drive in Telangana saw a plantation of 7,500 saplings at ‘Bruhat Pattana Prakruti Vanam,’ in Ameenpur municipality over 5 acres with another 7,500 saplings going into avenue plantation. At least one lakh trees will be planted in Telangana by the end of this financial year, HCCB said.

“It’s very eventful to have HCCB to be here joining hands with Forests by Heartfulness in its mega plantation drive,” said Kamlesh Patel, president and guide of Heartfulness.