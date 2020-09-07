HCA treasurer summoned over Azhar’s complaint

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Sunday approached Uppal police alleging that he was verbally abused by the HCA treasurer Surender Agarwal. Mr. Azharuddin also alleged that a false propaganda was spread against him within the association.

Based on his complaint, a case under Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Agarwal, who was summoned to the police station on Monday.

“Mr. Azharuddin alleged Mr. Agarwal used filthy language against him and an umpire, Yousuf, over some internal issue,” police said, adding that a notice was served to Agarwal.

For the past few days, Mr. Azharuddin had been facing a revolt within the association after he decided to appoint retired Supreme Court judge Deepak Verma as ombudsman of the association. The decision was opposed by other four members.