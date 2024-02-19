HCA to construct a mini-stadium in every district, cricket academy at Uppal stadium

February 19, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad Cricket Association has resolved to promote cricket in a big way in the districts across Telangana by forming Cricket Development Committees. This was one of the major decisions taken at the AGM held here on Sunday and attended by former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav, former India captain and ex-HCA president Mohd Azharuddin, former Indian star Arshad Ayub, former Ministers V. Hanumanth Rao, G. Vinod among others.

“The AGM went off peacefully without any fuss and I am glad that all the members including former office-bearers and ex-internationals have given invaluable inputs for giving a new direction to the HCA,” said A. Jagan Mohan Rao, making a special mention to HCA Secretary R. Devaraj.

“It is also decided at the AGM to build a mini-stadium in every district of the State besides setting up a cricket excellence academy of international standards with a boarding facility for 250 people at Uppal Stadium,” he said. “In this, a separate academy for women with 100 students will also be allocated. It was also decided to set up four satellite academies within the GHMC radius too,” the HCA chief said.

“A special committee was set up for the welfare of women cricketers. Further, a proposal to build an international stadium in the Hyderabad premises at a cost of ₹ 100 crore was also made in the AGM,” he revealed. “It was decided that the HCA Apex Council should work to get the pending funds released from the BCCI as soon as possible,” the HCA top official said. “We will also start the process of giving recognition to new district cricket associations soon,” he said.

Interestingly at the AGM, Mr. Amarnath, who lost the elections to Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao for the president’s post by just one vote, proposed the latter’s name as the HCA representative. “With the approval of all the members, both the president and the secretaries agreed to attend the BCCI meetings on a rotation basis,” it is informed.