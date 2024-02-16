GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HCA directs women’s coach Vidyuth to refrain from carrying out cricketing activities till completion of probe

February 16, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Letter written by Hyderabad Cricket Association president Jagan Mohan Rao to senior women’s cricket coach Vidyuth Jaisimha

Letter written by Hyderabad Cricket Association president Jagan Mohan Rao to senior women’s cricket coach Vidyuth Jaisimha

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has asked Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha to refrain from cricketing activities in the HCA till completion of investigation into the allegations that the coach carried and consumed alcohol in the team bus.

In a letter addressed to Vidyuth, the HCA chief said they got an anonymous e-mail on Thursday and that videos relating to the incident were also in circulation in various social media platforms.

“This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the investigation,” Mr. Jagan Mohan said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.