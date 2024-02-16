HCA directs women’s coach Vidyuth to refrain from carrying out cricketing activities till completion of probe

February 16, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has asked Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha to refrain from cricketing activities in the HCA till completion of investigation into the allegations that the coach carried and consumed alcohol in the team bus.

In a letter addressed to Vidyuth, the HCA chief said they got an anonymous e-mail on Thursday and that videos relating to the incident were also in circulation in various social media platforms.

“This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the investigation,” Mr. Jagan Mohan said.