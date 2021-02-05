HC ‘unhappy’ with State govt.

‘Implead in Andhra Pradesh HC for 25% private school seats to underprivileged’

Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed disappointment over the State government not impleading itself in a writ petition filed by a private educational society challenging the provision of providing 25% of seats in all private schools to underprivileged and poor sections of the society.

Hearing a batch of PIL pleas and writ petitions connected to the issue and the provisions of the Right to Education Act, the High Court said the government should have promptly responded on the matter since it involved interests of the underprivileged sections.

Stay order

As the bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy took up the matters, Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar explained that government could not implement 25% of seats to the underprivileged sections in all private schools due to a stay order.

He further explained the stay order was secured by Nalanda Educational Society by filing a writ petition challenging the provision.

However, the petition was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court following allotment of cases to the two High Courts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Have you impleaded in AP HC in that matter,” Chief Justice Hima Kohli asked the Special Government Pleader.

As the latter said no, the Chief Justice observed if the Telangana government did not want to do anything for the benefit of the underprivileged sections.

She said the State government should have impleaded itself in AP HC in that matter and got the stay vacated. The voiceless children belonging to underprivileged and poor sections should not be left alone when their interests are being affected, the bench felt.

‘Last opportunity’

It directed the State government to implead in the matter in Andhra Pradesh High Court, observing that it is giving the last opportunity to the government to comply with the provisions of the Right to Education Act.

The bench disposed of other PIL pleas with similar content.

When lawyer B. Rachna Reddy said that her client filed a petition over indiscriminate fee charges of private schools, the bench inquired if that point was covered in any other plea. Eventually, one petition covering all aspects of the matter was taken as the lead plea and decided to be heard.