HC to hear plea on preservation of bodies

The Telangana High Court on Friday will hear a plea on further course of action on preservation of the bodies of the four accused killed in the Disha case.

The bodies were shifted from the Mahabubnagar government hospital to Gandhi medical college morgue at Secunderabad, following a direction from the HC earlier. However, the HC declined to pass further orders on the matter as the Supreme Court had taken up PIL pleas on the killing of the accused in an exchange of fire.

On Thursday, lawyer Venkanna made a mention before a bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan about the Supreme Court interim direction. The apex court direction said the HC could take a call on preservation of the bodies of the four accused.

The bench asked the lawyer to present a copy of the petition on the matter and posted it for Friday.

