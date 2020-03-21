HC takes up newspaper report on quarantine centres

The Telangana High Court on Saturday issued notices to the Central government and different wings of the State government, having taken up a letter written by Justice P. Naveen Rao of the HC over lack of facilities and unhygienic conditions at quarantine centres set up by the government to treat international air passengers in the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.
The judge had written, citing a news report published by an English daily, that the quarantine centres supposed to treat air passengers for 14 days were lacking minimal facilities. The newspaper report stated that two or three persons were being accommodated in a single room and bugs, mosquitoes and cockroaches were found in some rooms.
The plea is likely to be heard on Monday by a bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan.
