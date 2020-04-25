HC takes up lawyer’s case on banning TikTok

The Telangana High Court has taken up a letter written by a lawyer seeking a ban on TikTok in the country alleging that it contains videos encouraging some people not to follow precautions about coronavirus.

Lawyer Ashok Ram Kumar, who wrote the letter, said that TikTok, a China-based short-form video streaming app, has videos undermining the medical seriousness of COVID-19. “Some of the video clips have content encouraging people of a particular community not to comply with precautions like social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.

“Videos showing youngsters are laced with religious overtones. The content has potential to influence a section of people and create chaos in the backdrop of coronavirus spreading its tentacles,” the lawyer stated.

Mr. Ram Kumar sent an email to the TikTok grievance officer complaining about the ‘objectionable’ video clips on April 9. Three days later, he got a reply stating that the video content was taken off. However, the lawyer found the video clips still active online when he checked.

Earlier, in the third week of March, the lawyer complained to Hyderabad police about the video clips through Twitter.

As per rules, the grievance officer should delete such videos within 36 hours of receiving a complaint. With the coronavirus incidence registering a spurt with each passing day across the country, even 36 hours is too long a duration to act, the lawyer said. The video clips would have reached a lot of people in 36 hours, he said.

The lawyer also contended that the government’s efforts to check COVID-19 could be diluted by such videos and platforms that take a longer time to delete objectionable video content. The State and Central governments along with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and TikTok were made respondents.