HC takes serious view of non-affiliated inter colleges

Was not the State government playing with the future of students, who are studying in private junior colleges not affiliated to Board of Intermediate Education, by not initiating action against groups running them, the Telangana High Court asked on Monday.

By raising this question, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed the State government and the BIE to place before it the concrete steps being taken by them to rein in educational groups operating colleges without affiliation. The bench was hearing a PIL plea filed by a social worker Dantham Rajesh pointing out the lacunae in Intermediate education, lack of facilities in private junior colleges being operated by Sri Chaitanya and Narayana groups.

Asking the government to take immediate action on institutions running colleges without affiliation to the BIE, the bench said future of the students studying in such colleges would be jeopardised if the government did not act on time. The bench took a serious note of the fact that close to 10,000 students were studying in some junior colleges belonging to Sri Chaitanya and Narayana groups which were not affiliated to the BIE.

Special government pleader Sanjeev Kumar said that applications for securing affiliation from the BIE of 22 and 33 colleges of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana groups respectively were pending at various stages. In that case, how the government was allowing them to run those colleges instead of acting tough, the bench sought to know.

What would happen to students of these colleges when they go for admissions to colleges in other parts of the country, the bench said expressing concern about their future. When the SGP said the BIE was bringing in changes to ensure such issues would not crop up in 2020, the bench reminded him that they were immediately concerned with the future of students admitted this academic year in such non-affiliated colleges.

The bench instructed the BIE and the government to file a report with all details on the matter by February 27 when the plea would be heard again.