HC summons two top officials to appear personally

HYDERABAD

06 March 2021 23:16 IST

‘Contempt of court’ case against two IAS officers

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Telangana High Court had directed two top bureaucrats to appear before the HC personally on March 26 in a contempt of court matter.

The officials, Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and K. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Finance and Planning were directed to appear before the court at 10.30 a.m. on March 26. They were asked to explain as to why action should not be initiated against them for contempt of the orders of the HC.

The contempt case was filed by 46 persons alleging that the two officers disobeyed the HC orders issued on March 15 of 2018 in an interim application of a writ petition. In the writ petition filed in 2018, the petitioners (who are part-time sweepers in zilla parishad schools of Karimnagar and other districts) questioned the government’s action of not paying full-time salaries to them. The petitioners claimed that the government did not regularise them even after some of them had put in 40 years of service. After hearing the contentions of the petitioners, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao directed the officials to pay salaries to the petitioners on the basis of ‘equal pay’ for ‘equal work’. The pay should be minimum of the pay scale of the regularly engaged government employees holding similar posts.

The judge stated that the direction was based on the law declared by the Supreme Court in State of Punjab and others vs Jagjit Singh and others. While the judge directed the authorities to pay the salaries within four weeks of the receipt of the order, the matter was kept pending by them. Alleging that the officials were disobeying the court directions, the petitioners filed a contempt of court case.