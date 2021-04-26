HC stays Telangana State Medical Council elections

‘Govt. reduced the number of directly elected members from 13 to 5’

Telangana High Court on Monday passed an order staying its earlier direction to hold elections to Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC).

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said elections to the TSMC should not be held till the issues relating to reduction of number of directly elected members were not finalised. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Dr. B. Arundhathi and two others challenging the government’s decision to reduce the number of directly elected members from 13 to five.

Interestingly, the number of nominated members of the council was not changed. The petitioners’ counsel Sama Sandeep Reddy informed the court that in the State of Andhra Pradesh 13 members were directly elected while six were nominated. In the case of TSMC, the number of directly elected members was brought down so that the government can have a dominant role since the nominated members are more.

Additional Advocate General J. Ramchandra Rao argued that the State government had the prerogative of amending the Acts pertaining to the erstwhile united State. The bench headed by the Chief Justice however sought to know what was the justification behind bringing down the number of elected members in the council.

It directed the government to file a counter affidavit within four weeks. The matter was posted to June 17 for further hearing.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court ordered notices to CBI seeking to know the role of Arjun Singh Oberoi, director of Trident five star hotel, in the alleged scam of ₹1,285 crore relating to securing loans from a consortium of banks.