HC stays shifting of ITI Medchal to far off place

HYDERABAD

16 December 2021 00:38 IST

Telangana High Court on Wednesday passed an interim direction staying the attempts of the government to shift the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located at Medchal to a far off place.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji, after hearing a taken-up PIL petition on the issue of shifting the ITI to a distant place, instructed the government to file counter affidavits within eight weeks. Over 100 students wrote post-card letters to the Chief Justice of the HC stating that attempts were on to shift the institute to a far off place which would be causing a lot of inconvenience to them.

They explained that it would be difficult to meet the increased travel expenses for the students, most of whom are from poor and middle-class families. The students also mentioned that a considerable number of them were working part-time to meet the expenses of the education and hence it would be all the more difficult for them to travel longer distances if the institute was shifted to another place. The bench observed that that students through the post-card letters made out prima facie a case in securing a direction from the court. The bench also noted that the government should not create any obstacles in functioning of the institute.

Advertising

Advertising