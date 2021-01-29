HC stays bank account as fraud

‘CBI, ED can carry on with their probe’

The Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim direction staying declaration of M/s Coastal Projects Limited’s bank account as fraud by the Reserve Bank of India and other banks.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed this order after hearing a writ petition filed by Sabbineni Surendra of the company. While the company’s bank account declaration as fraud was stayed, the bench made it clear that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were at liberty to proceed against the company in accordance with law.

The investigating agencies cannot be prevented from taking action as per the law, the bench said. The company had availed crores of loans from different banks and allegedly defaulted. It eventually went into liquidation and a liquidator was appointed. Meanwhile, the RBI had declared the company account as fraud as per its Master Circular issued earlier. Challenging this, the company moved the HC.

No registration, construction on Vattinagulapally land: HC

Hearing a separate PIL petition on Thursday, the bench directed the State government not to permit registration of some land in Vattinagulapally of Gandipet mandal in Ranga Reddy district. No constructions should also be permitted in the said land, the bench said.

Counsel for the petitioner Chinnola Naresh Reddy and environmentalist Purushotham Reddy told the court that these lands were given away to government during the Bhoodan movement, inspired by Vinoba Bhave. The Government Pleader for Revenue Bhaskar Reddy informed the court that these lands were under the list of prohibition and hence cannot be registered to any private parties.

Mr. Naresh Reddy, however, argued that despite the government’s claims of the said land being under prohibited list, registration of some of them were carried out. To substantiate his contentions, the lawyer presented registered documents of the lands.