HC sets aside resolution to chase out Gutti Koyas from Telangana village

December 05, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Monday allowed a writ petition setting aside the resolution passed by Bendalapadu village panchayat of Chandragondu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district seeking to send away people of the Gutti Koya tribal community living in the village to Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the HC passed the direction after hearing contentions of the counsels of the government and the petitioners. The writ petition was filed by three persons belonging to Gutti Koya community living in Bendapadu village challenging the resolution passed by the village panchayat seeking to send away all members of the tribal community to Chhattisgarh.

The resolution was passed by the village panchayat against the backdrop of charges that some persons belonging to that community had allegedly murdered a forest range officer, Ch.Srinivas Rao, last month. The officer was allegedly hacked to death on November 22 when he tried to stop Gutti Koyas from removing saplings planted by the forest department.

Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, appearing for the petitioners, sought to know under what law did the panchayat move and pass the resolution. Referring to the charges that some persons of the community were allegedly involved in the murder, Mr. Prabhakar contended that police had already arrested the persons accused of involvement in the homicide case.

However, the village panchayat had no right or power to pass any resolution seeking to send away the Gutti Koyas dwelling in the village by citing the murder of a government employee. The Supreme Court, in a catena of judgment, clearly said that the Constitution did not give any such powers to village panchayat.