HC sets aside TS decision to demolish Errum Manzil

In what is perceived as a blow to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, the Telangana High Court on Monday set aside the decision of the State Cabinet to demolish heritage structure Errum Manzil and build a new Assembly building there.

The decision of Telangana Cabinet taken on June 18, this year, was challenged by different parties in HC in the form of eight Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions. After hearing arguments and counter arguments of the counsels for the petitioners and the government respectively for several weeks, the HC in its verdict observed the decision was arbitrary.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther said the State had ignored various essential provisions of the law while deciding to demolish Errum Manzil. The Cabinet had also overlooked important factors and ignored the procedures established by law. Even the HC’s directions were given a miss, the verdict said.

An individual’s identity is moulded by his or her culture, history and heritage. Therefore, preservation of heritage was incorporated to be part of “life” enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution, the bench noted. “While it is important to plan for the future, it is equally important to protect, preserve and promote the past, the judgment observed.

The World Heritage Convention-1972 makes it imperative for the State to preserve heritage buildings which contribute to the sense of culture and identity of the State. “The State cannot afford the luxury of forgetting that the destruction of heritage building will rob its people of the essence of their identity and the city of its sense of uniqueness,” the verdict said. Referring to the legal tangles of the issue, the bench said the Regulation 13 of the Zonal Regulations-1981 was framed under section 59 of the Urban Areas Act by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. “The government did not have the power to repeal the Regulation 13 of Zonal Regulations-1981” the verdict said

Zoning Regulations 13 created Special Reservation Zone under which come the “heritage buildings and heritage precincts”. Errum Manzil is covered under these Regulations. In 2015, the State government issued a Government Order (No. 183) deleting Regulation 13 of Zoning Regulations. But the government did not have power to repeal this Regulation 13 since that power is vested only with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the judgment said.

This meant that the protection given to Errum Manzil as “protected heritage building” continued. “The government has tried to achieve a goal indirectly, which it could not have achieved directly,” the verdict said.

In 2016, the HC had passed an order in a PIL plea directing the government to seek its permission before modifying, demolishing, or altering any structure declared as heritage under Regulation 13. Even that order was ignored by the government, the verdict said.