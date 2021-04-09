HC sets aside order suspending HCA Ombudsman appointment

Court faults role of HCA secretary

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Telangana High Court had set aside a lower court order suspending appointment of retired judge of Supreme Court Justice Deepak Varma as Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Pronouncing verdict in a Civil Revision Petition challenging the lower court order, the judge observed that HCA secretary Vijayanand and Budding Star Cricket Club (BSCC) secretary Syed Maavin Uddin wanted to delay the appointment of Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer. They also wanted “to embarrass Justice Deepak Varma”, the verdict said.

In year 2020, BSCC filed a petition before City Civil Court Additional Chief Judge challenging the appointment of Justice Deepak Varma as Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer by HCA. According to BSCC, HCA initiated process of Ombudsman appointment by writing a letter to Justice Deepak Varma on November 5, 2019. Two days later, Justice Deepak Varma gave his consent.

HCA wrote to Justice Deepak Varma stating that the consent would be placed before HCA’s general body meeting for approval. BSCC filed the petition in the lower court seeking to declare the appointment illegal as it was in violation of rules of the HCA. BSCC also filed an interim application to suspend HCA’s Apex Council decision over Ombudsman appointment. The lower court passed an order suspending decision of the apex council.

Questioning the lower court’s order, Charminar Cricket Club (CCC), which is also a member of HCA, moved the HC. The judgement said that HCA secretary agreed for the Ombudsman appointment in the apex council meeting held June 6, 2020. It was ratified by another meeting held on August 13, 2020. But he tried to sabotage the appointment by setting up BSCC to file a petition in lower court.

Then he himself filed a counter affidavit in the petition agreeing with the contentions raised by BSCC, the verdict said. By using BSCC’s services, HCA secretary sabotaged SC’s decision to have Ombudsman. By misleading the lower court, an order was secured stalling Ombudsman’s appointment, the judge stated.

The judge directed the BSCC and HCA secretary to pay ₹25,000 towards costs to CCC.