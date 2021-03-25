HC sets aside order rejecting petition seeking job

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 00:47 IST

‘Reasons for rejection of woman’s petition seeking job on compassionate grounds not properly explained in order’

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside an order issued by a district judge rejecting the petition of a woman seeking job of her mother, who passed away, under compassionate grounds.

A Bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the judge to finalise the petition of Bandari Divya within four weeks. The Bench found fault with the judge order stating that reasons for rejection of the woman’s petition seeking job on compassionate grounds were not properly explained in the order.

Ms. Divya filed the petition stating that her mother Swaroopa was given process server job in RangaReddy district court following the death of her father. Eventually, her mother too passed away.

The petitioner, who got married and was living with her husband, moved the district court seeking her mother’s job on compassionate ground claiming that she was a dependent. She also presented a no-objection certificate from her younger sister to claim the job.

The district judge rejected the petitioner’s contentions that she was a dependent on her mother despite being married and living with her husband. The district judge, however, mentioned an order of the High Court which stated that daughters were eligible to secure jobs of parents on compassionate grounds.

The Division Bench headed by the CJ found fault with the order, observing that it had cited a HC order upholding rights of daughters to claim parents’ job on compassionate grounds on one hand and rejected the petitioner’s petition on the other. The Bench also sought to know from the petitioner’s counsel as to how she can claim to be a dependent while living separately with her husband.