HC sets aside JLF call over fraud account

HYDERABAD

13 December 2020 00:05 IST

The Telangana High Court had set aside a decision of the Joint Lenders Forum (JLF), a group of banks, declaring the bank account of a company called M/s B.S. Limited as fraud.

Pronouncing its verdict in a writ petition filed by the company’s former chairman Rajesh Agarwal, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy had also set aside the resolution of Fraud Identification Committee identifying the company’s account as fraud.

The bench instructed the JLF to give an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner by furnishing copies of the Forensic Audit Report dated April 6, 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The report of Interim Resolution Professional K.V. Srinivas should also be given to the petitioner and the official liquidator of the company, it said.

The bench directed the JLF to personally hear the petitioner and the official liquidator before taking a call on classifying the company account as fraud.

After JLF takes a decision on the matter, the FIC has to pass its resolution confirming JLF’s decision.The bench said the JLF should execute all this exercise within three months from the date of receiving the judgment copy. The FIC should complete its process within two months of JLF’s decision.

Pronouncing the verdict, the bench made it clear that the principle of audi alteram partem (hear the other side), a part of the principles of natural justice, should be read into Clauses 8.9.4 and 8.9.5 of the Master Circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India.