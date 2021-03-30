HC sets aside govt. notification over Hafeezpet land

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 23:34 IST

Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside a notification issued by the State government claiming 50 acres of land in Hafeezpet as Wakf property.

In a judgment pronounced by a Bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar, it was declared that the said land belonged to a person called Praveen Kumar and others. The Bench set aside the gazette notification issued by the government declaring it as illegal.

The Bench directed the government to set aside the entries made in the revenue records, which were in favour of the government. The court instructed the government to sub-divide survey no 80 under which the land falls into 80/A, 80/B, 80/C and 80/D as per the final decree and settlement deed bearing document deed no. 2630 of 2016.

