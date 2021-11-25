HC sets aside GO providing promotions only to male officers

Petition filed by a woman deputy superintendent of jails

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside a Government Order that facilitated promotions to only male deputy superintendents of jails as superintendents of jails.

Pronouncing verdict in a petition filed by a woman deputy superintendent of jails, a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy observed that providing promotion only to male officers amounts to discrimination. The petitioner wanted to declare the GO as arbitrary and in violation of constitutional provisions.

‘Furnish status reports’

In a separate matter, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court instructed the police to furnish status reports relating to two criminal cases, one registered in Central Crime Station of Hyderabad and another in Kukatpally police station of Cyberabad.

Sexual assault?

A woman lodged a complaint with Kukatpally police that she was sexually assaulted by an IPS trainee officer B. Mrugender Lal (who eventually got selected to IAS). The Kukatpally police registered a criminal case against the officer. The accused officer moved the HC which instructed the police not to take any coercive steps against him.

Meanwhile, the woman got impleaded in the petition filed by the officer stating that there was no progress in the investigation by the Kukatpally police.

‘Tarnishing of image’

The lawyer appearing for the officer told the court on Wednesday that already a case was registered against the woman by the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad based on a complaint that she tarnished the image of a woman (a close relative of the accused officer) by posting objectionable content online.

The officer’s counsel contended that the woman approached the Kukatpally police only to counter the case registered against her by the CCS. The judge instructed the police to present status reports in the two cases by Thursday.