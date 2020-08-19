HC serves notices to State govt.

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to State government in a PIL petition questioning allotment of nearly 250 acres of land in Ghanpur (Mulugu) mandal of Jayshankar Bhupalpally district to different government departments.
The petitioner said construction of buildings in these lands located in hillocks and forests would result in deforestation and felling of trees. This is not permitted under the Forest Conservation Act-1980. The petition was posted for hearing after four weeks.
Meanwhile, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Telangana High Court on Wednesday posted two writ petitions challenging commencement of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme.
The two writ petitions filed by Congress leader Vamshichand Reddy and lawyer G. Srinivas were mentioned before the judge.
The project was being taken up against Section 84 of the AP Reorganisation Act, the petitioners said.
The AP government counsel informed the court that Telangana government had already moved the Supreme Court on the matter, which was likely to be heard on Friday.
He appealed to the court to take up the mater after SC hears the petition filed by Telangana government. The judge posted the two petitions to Monday for next hearing.
