Revanth to take charge as TPCC chief today

HYDERABAD:

07 July 2021 00:39 IST

Newly appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy is set to take charge as State unit chief amid fanfare at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters, on Wednesday.

Almost a week after the Congress central leadership named a new team for Telangana, Wednesday will be the big day as the new TPCC chief and few others are scheduled to take charge.

Gandhi Bhavan was given a facelift for the event as was evident with the fresh coat of paint given to it. The new PCC chief, in a departure from tradition, will function from a new chamber instead of the previous one reserved for the party president’s.

Besides TPCC president Revanth Reddy, newly appointed working presidents, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaski Goud and election management committee chairman Damodar Raja Narasimha and others would take charge.

The party cadre too are gearing up in a big way for the programme. According to AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, a rally would be taken out from Peddamma Thalli temple to Gandhi Bhavan. Mr. Revanth Reddy will first offer prayers at Peddamma Thalli temple before proceeding with the rally. The rally will pass through Jubilee Hills Check Post, LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Nagarjuna Circle, GVK Mall, Care Hospital, Masab Tank, Vijaynagar Colony, Bazar Ghat, Nampally Dargah and culminate at Gandhi Bhavan.

After assuming charge, the leaders will participate in a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. Congress stalwarts like Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress president DK Shiva Kumar, and Telangana Congress incharge Manickam Tagore will be present on the occasion of swearing in.

On Thursday, Mr. Manickam Tagore would attend a meeting of the new PCC executive at Gandhi Bhavan.