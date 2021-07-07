HC serious over senior counsel, AG

HYDERABAD

07 July 2021 00:29 IST

‘The remark by AG’s office on judge hailing from AP is highly unbecoming’

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana and Telangana Advocate General B.S. Prasad invited the wrath of High Court on Tuesday over the contentions they made in a writ petition challenging State government’s order on use of Krishna water for hydel power generation.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy found fault with senior counsel appearing for the petitioners and the AG representing Telangana government before declaring that it would hear the petition and fix the date. Two farmers from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh moved the House Motion two days ago by filing a writ petition which questioned the GO 34 issued by State government for withdrawal of Krishna water for irrigation or hydel power generation needs. The HC did not permit the House Motion. Mr. Vedula Venkataramana made a mention of the plea before a division bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar on Monday.

This second division bench of the HC took up hearing of the matter brushing aside objections raised by the AG who said it should be taken up by the First Court (a bench headed by the CJ) as per the roster. The bench posted the matter to Tuesday, instructing counsel to study the Supreme Court verdict on inter-State water disputes to take a call on the petition’s maintainability. Before the second bench began hearing the petition (which was listed as second item for Tuesday), the AG made a mention about the plea before the First Court headed by the CJ and requested that it should hear the matter. He contended that as per the roster, the content of the petition comes under First Court. The Chief Justice told the AG to inform Mr. Vedula Venkataramana of the mention he had made.

Immediately, the AG appeared before the second bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar and requested for deferment of the hearing explaining that he raised the issue before the First Bench. Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao said the bench had already heard the petition partly the previous day and there was no communication from First Court that it would hear the plea.

At this juncture, Mr. Vedula Venkataramana informed the bench that the AG filed an interlocutory application stating that there was a possibility of Telangana’s interests being affected since Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao hailed from AP. “This is highly unbecoming of the AG office to file such application,” the judge observed. He repeated his previous day’s remark that such action amounted to “bench hunting”.

Later, both senior counsel and the AG appeared before the First Court whenen the bench headed by the CJ took exception to their contentions over the petition. The bench expressed serious concern over the interlocutory application filed by State government stating that its interests would be affected since Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao hailed from AP. It instructed the AG to immediately withdraw the application. The AG immediately agreed. The bench made it clear that such contention was not correct.

The bench expressed serious dissatisfaction over the manner in which senior lawyer Vedula Venkataramana approached the HC with regard to the writ petition. The lawyer moved House Motion on Sunday. When the HC Registry raised some technical errors in the plea, counsel took a day to rectify the same.

Even before the Registry, which was not given adequate time to carry out the corrections, the lawyer made a mention of the petition before second bench on Monday, the bench said. “Is this not bench hunting?” the CJ said noting that while inter-State water disputes-related matters were allocated to the First Court, some matters relating to AP Reorganisation Act were assigned to the second bench. There was some overlapping of subjects to be dealt by the two benches.

The petition filed by the farmers comprised matters relating to both subjects. The Registry required sufficient time to ascertain before which bench the petition was to be placed. Without providing time, senior counsel sought an urgent hearing before second bench, the CJ said noting that it was not in good taste.