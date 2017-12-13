HC seeks TS govt. response on Kaleshwaram design change

Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday granted one week’s time for Telangana government to respond to the writ petition filed challenging the action of the State government changing the design of Kaleshwaram project.
The judge was dealing with a case filed by Banoth Eshwar Singh and 60 others, who said that in the name of change in design, Kondem tank and Munchippa tank are sought to be merged into one huge reservoir. There is no environmental clearance though forest area is affected. The government left out Munchippa tanda while notifying other tandas (tribal hamlets). Several hundreds of families will be losing land and livelihood forever. The process under new Land Acquisition Act of 2013 is not followed. The petitioners requested stay of all further activity there. The judge granted time for the government to respond.
