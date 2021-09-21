HC seeks to know about action plan to contain viral fevers

HYDERABAD

21 September 2021 23:39 IST

Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to prepare an action plan to tackle the outbreak of viral fevers, especially dengue, without waiting for any specific orders from the court.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, while hearing a taken-up PIL petition on the spread of viral fevers in the State, sought suggestions from the petitioner’s counsel and others on the measures to be taken to check viral fevers.

Observing that the affidavit filed by GHMC Commissioner in the matter was “somewhat vague”, the Acting CJ said the court wanted specific action plan and not general statements. Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the plea, said the HC had already given an order in 2019 in a similar matter.

As per that order, the government had to constitute a committee of officials to monitor the incidence of viral fevers and take steps to check their further transmission. Advocate-General B.S. Prasad said the committee had suggested measures like undertaking large-scale larvae removal operations and cleaning areas with stagnant water.

“That was done some nine months ago...what did the officials do to check escalation of viral fevers for this season?”, the Acting CJ sought to know from the AG. Not satisfied with the latter’s explanation, he said there was no need for the court to pass a fresh order every time on such matters of public importance. “Why are the officials not anticipating possible spread of such diseases and contemplate action?” he asked.

The bench finally sought suggestions from the petitioner’s counsel K. Pavan Kumar, senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy and the AG on the measures to be initiated to contain the spread of viral fevers before passing a final order on the matter. The plea was posted to September 29 for next hearing.