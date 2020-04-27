HC seeks report on assistance to LGBT community

The Telangana High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the State government on different issues being faced by the LGBT community during the lockdown imposed to check spread of coronavirus.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the government to provide accommodation, food and medicines to the LGBT community living in different parts of the State. The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by social activist Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli seeking a direction to the government to take up a slew of measures for the protection of LGBT community in the State.

The bench wanted to know from the government the precise figures relating to total population of LGBT community spread across different cities and towns in the State. It instructed the government to furnish a report on different steps taken by administrators to support and aid the community during lockdown before May 11.

The petitioner wanted the government to supply groceries and vegetables to LGBT community though the members did not have ration cards. She requested the court to instruct the government to supply medicines related to HIV treatment, hormone therapy and other physical ailments.

Transportation to migrant workers

In another PIL plea, the bench issues notices to Central and State governments over the condition of migrant labourers in the State. Lawyer P .V. Krishnaiah filed the petition requesting the HC to allow migrant workers in the State to travel to their respective States during lockdown period. The bench observed that governments should not have any objection over the workers preferring to go back to their respective States.

The lawyer contended that the government should provide food and transportation to all migrant workers intending to go back to their States. Citing reports that migrant labourers were seen walking hundreds of kilometres under the hot sun to reach their homes, the lawyer said the government should provide transportation to such workers.

The bench instructed the government to file a report on the matter before May 11.