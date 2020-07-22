HC seeks RBI clarification on declaration of fraud accounts

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) if the latter’s circular to banks to declare certain loan accounts as ‘fraud accounts’ is against principles of natural justice. The clarification was sought by a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy while hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by a businessman Rajesh Agarwal of BS Company. The petitioner questioned the actions of the State Bank of India (SBI) and other consortium banks announcing his accounts as fraud accounts.

Earlier, the HC had passed an order directing the banks not to take any coercive action against the petitioner as he contended that he was denied of opportunity to explain his case. However, the SBI and the RBI eventually moved the HC by filing petitions to vacate the order.

The SBI maintained that its consortium of banks had to bear the brunt of ₹1,500 crore losses allegedly due to diversion of funds by Agarwal’s company. Advocate General B.S. Prasad appearing for the SBI informed the bench that the consortium of banks led by the SBI had declared the account of BS Limited as fraud account on February 15, 2019. He claimed that investigations indicated certain discrepancies in the account. Forensic audit of transactions confirmed that the company had misused huge sums of money. The RBI, under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, had empowered the banks to declare such accounts as fraud accounts, the AG said. An account is declared as fraud account only when the borrower or the account holder fails or declines to explain the discrepancies in the transactions found in the audit, the AG explained. Hence, the argument that the petitioner was not given an opportunity to present his case did not hold water, the AG contended.

The RBI counsel said the idea behind declaring fraud accounts was to check the rampant bank loan frauds and also to alert member banks on time. The hearing was posted again after three weeks.