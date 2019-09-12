HC seeks precise details on dengue

Observing that dengue cases doubled in the State compared to the previous year, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to present precise details of the number of doctors and beds enhanced in each hospital to face the spurt in dengue cases in the State.

The direction was given on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea filed by a lawyer. The petitioner questioned the government’s preparedness to tackle public health issues.

The bench noted that 1,130 dengue cases would not have been reported in a week had the government taken adequate measures. Amicus curiae S. Niranjan Reddy, differing with government’s contention that there were no dengue-related deaths this year, argued that dengue fever could result in organ failure and, eventually, death of a person.

In such cases, the cause of death should be attributed to dengue and not organ failure. The matter was posted for September 20.