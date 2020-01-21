Hyderabad

HC seeks NIT stand on student’s petition to attend classes

The first year student was barred from writing exams for consuming ganja

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought to know the stand of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, in permitting a first year student of B.Tech. course to attend the classes.

The student, who was suspended from the NIT on charge of consuming ganja and barred from appearing first semester exams, moved the HC seeking direction to allow him to attend classes. After hearing the senior counsel D.V. Sitarama Murthy’s arguments in the writ petition filed by the student, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed the NIT Vice-Chancellor to convey the stand on the student’s petition.

User charges at RGIA

In a separate case, the bench on Tuesday passed an order staying a single judge order which directed the GMR Airport to approach an appellate tribunal before coming to the HC on the issue of determination of user charges. The single judge passed the order following a petition on the proposal to enhance user charges at the airport.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 11:01:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hc-seeks-nit-stand-on-students-petition-to-attend-classes/article30618803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

