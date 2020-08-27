HC seeks data on COVID tests in prisons

HYDERABAD

27 August 2020

PIL plea demands release of prisoners on interim bail in the backdrop of pandemic

The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought to know the status of inmates of different prisons in the State vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy wanted to know how many coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted in the prisons. The Bench was hearing a PIL plea seeking release of prisoners on interim bails in the backdrop of the pandemic spreading its tentacles across the State.

It directed Advocate General B.S. Prasad to furnish details of total number of persons lodged in different jails in the State. The Bench wanted to know how many inmates tested positive in the tests conducted by the authorities.

What measures, like creation of isolation wards, were taken by the government if any prisoner contracted the virus, the Bench asked the Advocate General.

Presenting his contentions, the petitioner’s counsel V. Raghunath said that Chanchalguda prison officer Raghu already tested positive for COVID-19.

Four other staff members of that prison too contracted the virus.

The CJ, however, asked the lawyer if any specific instances of prisoners contracting the virus were reported.

“Unless tests are conducted by the government on inmates, it will be difficult to know how many of them contracted it,” Mr. Raghunath said.

Mr. B.S. Prasad told the court that a high power committee constituted by the government had already recommended release of inmates serving seven or more years of jail term on bail or parole. The petitioner’s counsel, differing with the committee’s recommendation, argued that all persons (convicted and undertrial prisoners) lodged in prisons for more than five years should be set free on interim bails.

“There is no serious effort by the government to keep prisoners safe and protect them from falling prey to the pandemic,” Mr. Raghunath contended.

The petition was then posted to September 10 for next hearing.