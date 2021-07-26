HC reserves orders on eligibility clause

Part-time lecturers contest notification seeking experience as regular lecturers

Telangana High Court on Monday reserved orders in a writ appeal challenging a single judge order which upheld Telangana State Public Service Commission’s notification that only those having experience as regular lecturers were eligible for posts of residential school principals.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard contentions of the counsels of the petitioners and the government. TSPSC issued notification for the recruitment of principals in residential schools. It mandated that, along with the required educational qualifications, the candidates should have teaching experience as junior lecturers for a period of at least five years.

With the Commission rejecting applications of part-time lecturers despite they clearing qualifying exam, eight candidates moved the HC. After hearing their contentions, a single judge upheld the Commission’s decision that candidates must have experience as regular lecturers and part-time lecturers were ineligible for the posts.

The candidates filed an appeal which came up for hearing before the division bench led by the CJ. The petitioners’ counsels contended that part-time lecturers fulfilled all eligibility conditions. The part-time lecturers discharged duties on par with regular lecturers.

Despite having all required qualifications, rejection of their applications based on the point that their experience certificate indicated them as part-time lecturers was against principles of natural justice, the counsel said.