HC reserves orders in Jagan bail cancellation plea

Court questions motive of the petitioner

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court on Monday reserved orders on the maintainability of a writ petition filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in CBI cases.

Arguments by the counsels of the petitioner and the CBI were completed on Monday. The MP’s counsel, presenting his contentions, said that the Supreme Court earlier held that a third party can file a petition seeking cancellation of bail in a case. The lawyer said there was a likelihood of Mr. Reddy influencing the witnesses by virtue of being CM of the State.

Some of the accused in the CBI cases were given key position in Mr. Reddy’s government and hence it was unlikely that they would become approvers in the case. In the past, Chief Secretary of the State used to oversee appraisal reports of the IAS officers.

Mr. Reddy, after taking over as CM, kept the power of assessing the performance of IAS officers with him. The lawyer said even the petitioner was sent to prison after a criminal case was registered against him.

At this stage, the judge sought to know if the petitioner moved the court to settle personal scores. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that courts cannot be used as platforms for politics. He wanted to know what the petitioner was doing since bail was granted to Mr. Reddy in 2013.

The judge noted that the petitioner could not explain any instance of violation of bail conditions. Apparently, the trial court dismissed the petition seeking bail cancellation on this ground.

What was the need for the petitioner to approach the court for cancellation of bail when the CBI, the agency investigating cases against Mr. Reddy, did not prefer to make such moves.